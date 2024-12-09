Law and order in Delhi never been so bad before, says AAP on bomb threats to schools

New Delhi, Dec 9 After several schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Centre and Union Home Minister, questioning the law and order situation in the national Capital.

Over 40 schools in the national Capital, including DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar, received bomb threats via E-mail.

The threats caused panic during the bustling morning hours as students were arriving at their schools, parents were dropping off their children, and staff were preparing for the day.

Authorities quickly evacuated students and staff as a precautionary measure, intensifying concerns about the security of educational institutions in Delhi.

In a post on X, the AAP declared, "Delhi is in panic! After incidents like murder, robbery, and firing, now the miscreants have threatened to bomb the schools of Delhi."

The party further criticised Home Minister Amit Shah, stating, "Every citizen of Delhi is living in fear at this time, but Home Minister Amit Shah, who is responsible for the safety of Delhiites, is not even ready to talk about law and order."

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also condemned the BJP-led Centre for its alleged failure to ensure security in the city.

"After the daily incidents of ransom, murders, and firing in Delhi, now threats of bombing of schools are being received," she posted on X.

"The law and order situation in Delhi has never been so bad before. The BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security to the people of Delhi."

AAP National Convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the criticism, stating, "The people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order in Delhi before. Amit Shah ji should come and answer the people of Delhi."

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the situation "heartbreaking," expressing concern over the bomb threats.

"This bomb threat to 40 schools in Delhi is heartbreaking. May God keep everything well," he posted on social media.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the Home Minister of negligence, writing on X, "Amit Shah Ji, in what deep sleep are you sleeping? Wake up, right under your nose, in the country's Capital, Delhi, children are being threatened with bomb blasts in schools."

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj echoed these sentiments, saying, "Delhi's security is in the hands of the BJP's central government. First, threats and extortion of businessmen started. And now threats to schools. Where is the Union Home Minister?"

While further details about the threats are awaited, the incident has reignited the debate over the city's law and order, with AAP leaders intensifying their demands for accountability from the Union government.

