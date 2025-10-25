Law Ministry, National Archives begin preservation of 25-year-old records

New Delhi, Oct 25 The Ministry of Law and Justice has started working with Director General, National Archives of India (NAI) for the transfer and preservation of departmental records/files that are more than 25 years old, an official said on Saturday.

On Friday, officials from the NAI visited the Legislative Department’s record room and carried out an appraisal of the files identified for transfer, said the official in statement.

“As part of Special Campaign 5.0 focusing on efficient archival management and preservation of important government records, R.K. Pattanayak, Additional Secretary and Nodal Officer, coordinated with the DG, NAI, for the transfer of departmental records/files that are more than 25 years old,” said the statement.

Last month, Pattanayak, Dr. K.V. Kumar, Additional Secretary of the Legislative Department, along with other officers and staff of the Department conducted an extensive round of all Sections and Rooms from A-Wing to D-Wing, including the Departmental Canteen and Digitization Unit.

During the visit, the Additional Secretaries directed all Sections to identify and prepare files due for archival, ensuring proper classification and documentation.

Pattanayak emphasised that Section Heads must oversee the timely transfer of eligible records and submit compliance reports to the Nodal Officer to ensure the successful achievement of the campaign’s objectives.

Earlier this month, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta visited The British Library in London to see archival material, rare photographs and manuscripts of the House dating back to the Colonial era.

Gupta studied India’s legislative records from 1900–1930, offering valuable insights into the nation’s legislative and parliamentary history.

He also examined rare manuscripts, photographs, and archival volumes that capture important milestones of India’s legislative and parliamentary development under British rule.

The Speaker was given a detailed briefing on the preservation and digitization techniques employed by The British Library to protect fragile documents of historical significance, said a statement.

He also reviewed rare visual records of the Indian Legislative Council and Council Chambers from the early 20th century, said the statement.

This visit and the interaction were organised with the help of the British High Commission.

The British Library officials and associates welcomed the Delhi Assembly’s efforts to make these archives accessible to researchers and legislators in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor