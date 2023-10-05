Law student in UP forced to pay Rs 77,000 by sextortion gang

Lucknow, Oct 5 A law student from Bihar studying in a college in Lucknow was forced to transfer over Rs 77,000 by a sextortion gang, said police.

The incident happened earlier this week in the BBD police station area and subsequently, a case was registered with the police on Wednesday.

As per reports, the student was at his hostel room when he got a video call from an unknown number. He found a live-stream of a naked girl on the other end and the girl cajoled him to undress himself.

A constant insistence from her made the victim follow suit and the video lasted for 30 seconds.

Immediately after this, he got a threat call from the girl who asked him to pay money, threatening to make the naked video of the victim viral.

“I was scared badly and I transferred a total of Rs 77,599 in accounts of Central Bank and Canara Bank which she gave me. One of the mobile numbers from which I got the call belonged to one Hansraj while the other is still unknown,” he said.

The victim said the miscreants were demanding over Rs 28,000 to delete the videos.

“On refusing to pay the money, I got a call from a man who introduced himself as police commissioner of Delhi and threatened that my career will be spoiled. I was told that the girl had lodged an FIR and the video was with a YouTuber who was to make it viral,” he stated in the FIR.

ADCP East Zone, Syed Ali Abbas said that an FIR has been registered and efforts are on to track the accused.

