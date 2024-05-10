'Law will take its own course', says Meghalaya Dy CM on FIR against DGP Bishnoi

Shillong, May 10 : Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday asserted that the law would take its course regarding the allegation made against the current state Director General of Police (DGP), Lajja Ram Bishnoi, for using a bogus number plate.

Tynsong told reporters, "We were notified on Thursday afternoon that there was a bogus license plate. Thus, a case has been filed, and the inquiry has just recently begun. Thus, allow the investigation to begin and the law to follow its natural course."

A complaint was lodged against the Meghalaya DGP by former Assistant Inspector General of Meghalaya Police, G.K. Langrai, who claimed that Bishnoi had altered and misused the registration plate of his car.

Meanwhile, as Bishnoi will retire from police service this month, Tynsong asked the political parties to have their faith in the government's judgment and avoid casting aspersions on appointing the new DGP of Meghalaya.

He said that an appropriate person would be appointed by the state government for the DGP's position.

The Deputy Chief Minister added, "The government has already taken a decision and is awaiting EC's nod."

"We submitted the proposal to the EC two or three days ago. We are currently awaiting their clearance. Once we have confirmation, we will schedule the appointment," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor