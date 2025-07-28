Lawmakers demand 'non-partisan, serious discussion' as LS to hold debate on 'Op Sindoor'

New Delhi, July 28 As the Lok Sabha is scheduled to hold a high-stakes debate on Monday regarding 'Operation Sindoor' and the Pahalgam terror attack, lawmakers across party lines are calling for a non-partisan, serious discussion on national security.

The proceedings, scheduled for an extended 16-hour session, are expected to be one of the most defining moments of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati urged both the government and the Opposition to approach the debate with a spirit of unity and responsibility.

Taking to social media platform X, she posted: “The discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' starting in Parliament today should be approached by both the ruling party and the Opposition by rising above partisan politics. Going forward, the government and the Opposition should work together under a solid strategy to ensure that no woman's 'sindoor' is wiped away and no mother has to lose her son; this is also the demand of the times.”

Echoing the demand for accountability, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav emphasised the need for direct communication from the top leadership.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi and the entire Opposition have consistently demanded that the Prime Minister be present in Parliament and respond directly. It is absolutely essential that the Prime Minister himself answers questions on 'Operation Sindoor,'” he said.

In the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will open the debate, presenting the government’s perspective on Operation Sindoor, a military and diplomatic initiative launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will also speak, addressing the internal and international dimensions of the issue.

After a turbulent first week of disruptions during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, mostly over electoral roll revisions and other contentious issues, this debate marks a shift in focus toward national security and bipartisan responsibility.

Leaders from both sides are expected to clash over the handling of the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s broader counterterrorism approach.

