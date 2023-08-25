Lawrence Bishnoi aide among five thieves held in MP

Bhopal, Aug 25 Madhya Pradesh police have arrested five persons in connection with a series of thefts in Indore.

According to the police, one of the arrested happens to be an associate of Khalistan supporter Lawrence Bishnoi.

The accused have been identified as - Rajendra Singh Baranwala, Badal, Rajesh, Siddhant and Balwant Singh. They were arrested for allegedly creating panic among the people through a series of thefts in different areas of the city, late on Thursday.

“The kingpin of the gang, Rajendra Singh Baranwala (35), and his four accomplices Badal, Rajesh, Siddhant and Balwant Singh were arrested on Thursday night in connection with a series of thefts in different areas of Indore,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters on Friday.

He informed that Baranwala had been arrested in Delhi in 2021 and 18 illegal pistols were recovered from him at that time amid accusation that he was supplying arms to Khalistan supporters.

“The gang tried to break into 15 houses in Indore between August 1 and 20 and was successful in stealing gold and silver coins as well as cash from three of the places,” Vishwakarma added.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they sold the coins to a jeweller, the police officer said, adding that their claim is being verified.

Police said Baranwala and his gang members claimed to manufacture locks and keys, but instead made pistols and supplied them across the country.

“Investigations revealed that the gang had supplied arms to the dreaded gangsters of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana,” Vishwakarma said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor