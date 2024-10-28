Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Threat To Pappu Yadav; Bihar MP Asked To Stay Away From Salman

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav has received a death threat allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In an audio clip, the caller claimed that he was closely monitoring Yadav’s movements, and threatened to kill him if he didn’t stay away from matters involving actor Salman Khan. The caller also claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi - who is in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad - was paying Rs 1 lakh per hour to disable signal jammers, allowing him to establish direct communication with Yadav, who he said had been ignoring their calls.

Recently, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. After the politician’s murder, Pappu Yadav, the Independent MP from Purnea, openly challenged Bishnoi, declaring that he would dismantle the network of “a two-bit criminal” like the gangster within 24 hours if allowed.In a recorded audio message, the caller can be heard saying, “You could have told ‘bhai’ that the media did this, not me. Settle the matter as soon as possible. I considered you an elder brother, and you've embarrassed me. Call back, and I’ll connect you with ‘bhai.’”Yadav reported the threat to Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP), urging immediate action.

Condemning Baba Siddique’s murder, Yadav labelled it a disgrace, stating on X that the killing of a government-backed former minister highlighted “total lawlessness” in Maharashtra. He further remarked, “The murder of Bihar’s son, Baba Siddique, is extremely tragic. If the BJP-led government cannot protect its influential leaders, what hope is there for ordinary people?”



