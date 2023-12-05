Lawrence Bishnoi gang member claims responsibility for Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh's killing

Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member, Rohit Godara, has claimed responsibility for the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on Tuesday.Godara claimed responsibility for the killing through a Facebook post.

Rohit Godara, a notorious gangster from Rajasthan, is currently absconding from India.The incident transpired in the Shyam Nagar area of the city where two men who were alongside Gogamedi also suffered injuries. After the gunshots, Gogamedia was immediately rushed to a private hospital but unfortunately, succumbed to the injuries. The police have opened the investigation and are on the lookout for the shooters. The Shyam Nagar police has scoured the CCTV footage for any clues about the assailants.