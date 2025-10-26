Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Lakhvinder Kumar deported from US, brought to Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 26 In a major breakthrough against organised crime, gangster Lakhvinder Kumar, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been deported from the United States and brought to Delhi, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

Upon his arrival at Delhi Airport on Saturday, he was detained by the Haryana Police.

According to officials, Lakhvinder faces multiple criminal charges in Haryana, including extortion, intimidation, illegal possession of firearms, and attempted murder.

Acting on a request from Haryana Police, the CBI had issued a Red Corner Notice against him through Interpol.

Following coordinated efforts by the CBI, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), he was successfully deported from the US and brought back to India.

"The subject Lakhvinder Kumar is wanted by Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases relating to extortion, intimidation, illegal possession and use of a firearm, and attempt to murder," the CBI said, confirming his association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Officials said that the Red Corner Notice against him was published through Interpol on October 26, 2024, at the request of the Haryana Police. He was deported from the US and landed in India on October 25, 2025.

Red Notices issued by Interpol are shared globally with law enforcement agencies to help trace and detain wanted fugitives.

The CBI, as India's National Central Bureau for Interpol, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through Bharatpol to facilitate such actions via Interpol channels.

Officials added that more than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in recent years through coordination under this mechanism.

Last month, in a similar operation, the CBI, in collaboration with the Haryana Police, MEA, and MHA, successfully coordinated the repatriation of wanted fugitive Mainpal Dhilla alias Sonu Kumar from Cambodia on September 2.

Dhilla, a notorious criminal wanted in several cases by the Haryana Police, had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment on March 29, 2013, for murder, attempt to murder, illegal use of firearms, and criminal conspiracy in connection with FIR No. 276 dated September 26, 2007, registered at Police Station Sadar Bahadurgarh.

