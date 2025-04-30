Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Targets Hafiz Saeed in Viral Post, Threatens Revenge for Pahalgam Terror Attack

Amid national outrage over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has issued a threatening message aimed at Pakistan. The gang vowed to avenge the killings by targeting a high-profile figure, naming Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed in a viral social media post. The message was circulated from a Facebook account named "Jai Shri Ram." It featured an image of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks — marked with a red cross. The post included a warning that the gang would “enter Pakistan and kill a person equivalent to one lakh people.”

The translated caption from Hindi read, “You killed our innocent people. We will soon take revenge by killing one legitimate target in Pakistan who equals one lakh of yours.”

The threat comes days after the attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead. Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind several high-profile crimes in India, is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail under heavy security.

Hafiz Saeed remains one of India's most wanted terrorists. He is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Despite repeated demands from India, Pakistan has refused to hand over Saeed. He has been declared a global terrorist by several countries and continues to live under state protection in Pakistan.