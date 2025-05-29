Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Sharpshooter, Naveen Kumar, Killed in Encounter in UP’s Hapur

A joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police gunned down a sharpshooter of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang in an encounter in the Hapur Kotwali area, officials said on Thursday, May 29. The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar, who was wanted in multiple cases, including murder and under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), a senior police officer said. He has over 20 criminal cases registered in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and has been convicted in two Delhi cases.

ADGP (STF) Amitabh Yash said in a statement that on Wednesday night, a joint team of STF's Noida unit and Delhi Police’s Special Cell engaged in a gunfight with criminals in the Hapur Kotwali area, in which Kumar was seriously injured. Kumar was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Additional SP, Noida STF, RK Mishra says, "We had received input about a criminal, following which a joint team of the Delhi Police Special Cell and Noida STF was formed to take action. The input indicated that a Lawrence Gang member from Delhi was heading to Hapur to carry out a criminal act..."