Lawrence Bishnoi group claims responsibility for firing outside Gippy Grewal's Canada residence

New Delhi, Nov 25 Lawrence Bishnoi group claimed the responsibility for the gunshots fired outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's residence in the White Rock neighbourhood of Vancouver, Canada on Saturday.

Taking to Facebook, an account named Lawrence Bishnoi announced the infamous group's involvement in the orchestrated attack.

"While you may regard Salman Khan as a brother, it is now imperative for your 'brother' to step in and rescue you. This message extends to Salman Khan as well – do not harbour the illusion that Dawood or anyone can save you from us. Your impassioned reaction on the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala did not escape our notice. We are well aware of the kind of person he was and the illicit connections he maintained," reads a post addressed to Grewal.

"You closely associated with Vicky during his time in Middukhera, and subsequently, you even expressed great sorrow for Sidhu. You are now under our scrutiny. Consider this a teaser... Feel free to seek refuge in any country, but bear in mind, death does not require a visa..."

Few hours after the killing of popular Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, a Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had taken the responsibility for the murder. The name of Bishnoi has also come to the fore in the killing. Brar took to his social media account to claim the responsibility, writing that "he and Lawrence Bishnoi group was behind the murder"

On August 7, 2021, one Vikramjit Singh Middukhera alias Vicky Middukhera (33), a Youth Akali Dal leader, was shot dead. There were allegations that Moosewala had directed his manager Shagunpreet Singh to execute the killing, however, the claims have not been proven yet.

