Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide arrested from Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 3 The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police has arrested jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Mandeep Singh alias Chotta Mani, who had allegedly provided hideouts to the accused persons involved in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder last year, Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, said here on Saturday.

Chotta Mani is also accused of facilitating the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu in 2017.

The accused was arrested along with his accomplice Jatinder Singh. The police have also recovered two .32 caliber pistols along and 12 cartridges from their possession.

DGP Yadav said following inputs about the presence of Chotta Mani in the Zirakpur area of Punjab, teams of AGTF headed by Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban managed to track the location of the accused and arrested them.

He said both the accused were actively working for the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang, and have a criminal history with several criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and under the Arms Act registered against them in Chandigarh and Haryana.

