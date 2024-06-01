Lawrence Bishnoi’s Gang Members Arrested for Planning To Attack Salman Khan in Panvel

The Panvel City police arrested four persons from Panvel who were allegedly found planning to attack Salman Khan. The arrested accused were in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi.

According to police, they had carried out recce actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. They were arrested on May 31. Accused Ajay Kashyap contacted a person named Dogar in Pakistan through a video call, and weapons like an AK-47 were ordered from Pakistan to attack the Bollywood superstar.

The police said that they have received the information that about 60 to 70 boys of Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra's gang came from Mumbai, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Gujarat and are keeping an eye on the actor. There was a plan to use minors to attack Salman Khan. After the attack, the accused had planned to flee to Sri Lanka via boat from Kanyakumari.

Navi Mumbai Police has arrested four people from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang as they had planned to attack actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel. For this, there was a plan to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier. FIR has been registered against more than 17 people including… — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024

The arrested accused have been identified as Dhananjay Singh Tapesingh, alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatiya, alias Nhayi, Vaspi Khan, alias Wasim Chikna, and Zeeshan Khan, alias Javed Khan. The Panvel City Police are conducting further investigation.

According to the Navi Mumbai Police, the four-member gang had planned to attack actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel. For this, there was a plan to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier. "FIR has been registered against more than 17 people including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Goldy Brar. Further investigation is underway," Navi Mumbai Police added.