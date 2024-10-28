Lawrence Bishnoi's Rival Bambiha Gang Opens Fire at Businessman's House in Delhi

Following three recent shootings in the National Capital Region linked to extortion rackets, another violent incident involving the Bambiha gang occurred on Saturday evening (October 26). Two armed assailants on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds outside a businessman's residence in Delhi's Rani Bagh area, leaving behind a threatening note signed by Kaushal Chaudhary, an associate of the Bambiha gang. Police reported that no extortion calls have been made to the victim yet, but an investigation is ongoing. “The crime team has examined the site, and a case has been filed under relevant sections… Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible,” stated Sachin Sharma, DCP (Outer Delhi).

The Bambiha gang, notorious for its intense feud with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has a long history of violent clashes. Established in 2010 by Davinder Singh Sidhu, a former kabaddi star whose life took a dark turn after his arrest on murder charges, the gang became a significant player in the extortion racket across regions like Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. Davinder, who hailed from Bambiha village in Punjab’s Moga district, earned the nickname “Bambiha” during his time in prison, where he connected with other gangsters and gained the skills that helped him rise to lead the gang.

Although Davinder Singh Sidhu was killed in a police encounter in 2016, his gang continues to operate. Leadership passed to Gaurav Patiala (also known as Lucky) and Sukpreet Singh Budda, who now control the gang's activities, with Gaurav reportedly managing operations from Armenia. Since Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, which intensified the rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs, the Bambiha gang has expanded its influence to Delhi.

The origins of this violent rivalry remain unclear, but it has led to several deaths. The first prominent casualty was Gurlal Brar, cousin of Goldy Brar, who was murdered in 2020. The Bambiha gang’s Gurlal Pehlwan was implicated in Brar’s murder, which struck a major blow to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In retaliation, the Bishnoi gang killed Gurlal Pehlwan.The feud only escalated with the murder of Sandeep Nangal by the Bambiha gang, and the rivalry became even more prominent after Sidhu Moosewala released the song "Bambiha Bole." Moosewala’s murder, later claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, deepened the enmity between these two violent factions.