Lawyer files criminal case against Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna, Sep 30 A senior lawyer in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has filed a criminal case against the RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday.

The lawyer, Sudhir Ojha, said that he was deeply offended by Lalu's controversial social media post in which he compared Bihar with rape, and criticised the Nitish Kumar government over the state's poor law and order situation.

The case has been scheduled for a hearing on October 24 in Muzaffarpur district court.

The controversy erupted after Lalu reposted a social media post of his son, Tejashwi Yadav, with the phrase "Bihar = rape" repeated 32 times. Tejashwi's original post listed 20 incidents of rape in the state, with the caption, “Sushasan hopes for relief from Dushasan. Today Draupadi screams,” referencing both the state’s poor governance and the worsening law and order under the Nitish Kumar government.

Lalu Prasad’s blunt comparison has forced Ojha to take legal action, underscoring the heightened political tensions and sensitive nature of law and order issues in Bihar.

Advocate Sudhir Ojha expressed his deep offence at the post, claiming that it has hurt the sentiments of the people of Bihar.

“Lalu Prasad's remarks were a ‘bad joke’ and asserted that they were made deliberately to gain political mileage, further accusing the former Chief Minister of portraying all people from Bihar as rapists,” Ojha said.

He filed the criminal case in the court of Additional Judicial Magistrate-5, Muzaffarpur, under various sections of the Bharat Nyay Sahita (BNS) provisions, including Sections 352, 353, 351, 152, and 196. The court has admitted the plea and a hearing has been scheduled for October 24.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is already embroiled in multiple cases, including the IRCTC land-for-job case, which is being handled by special courts of the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor