Lawyer hacked to death in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 3 An advocate was brutally hacked to death by a gang of assailants on NICE Road near Kengeri in Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Jagadeesha H., a resident of SMV Layout, Kengeri.

The incident came to light on Saturday. His body was recovered from NICE Road, near CV Raman Estate in Kengeri, approximately 150 meters away from his car, on Friday late in the night. The vehicle's lights were on, and all four doors were found locked.

The victim had sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body. A police complaint in this regard was filed by Dr Prabhanjan, a close relative of the deceased. The Kengeri Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons and initiated an investigation.

According to the FIR, “On May 2, 2025, at around 10.30 p.m., the complainant received a phone call from another relative, Harsha B., informing him that Jagadeesha had died on NICE Road. The complainant immediately rushed to the location near CV Raman Estate on NICE Road and reached the spot around 10.50 p.m.

At the scene, he observed that the Kia Seltos car used by Jagadeesha was damaged on both the left and right sides. The parking lights were on, the engine was running, and all four doors were locked. The body of Jagadeesha was found lying about 150 meters away from the car.

He had a deep wound in the centre of his head, severe lacerations on his left leg and abdomen, and the back of his head was completely split open, with brain matter exposed.

Upon further examination, the complainant noted that there was a distance of approximately 150 meters between the location of the vehicle and the spot where the body was found. Given that the car doors were locked and considering the nature of the injuries, the complainant suspects that unknown miscreants deliberately caused a collision to force Jagadeesha out of the vehicle and then murdered him using a weapon. His mobile phone was also missing from the scene.”

The complainant has alleged that the murder was carried out with malicious intent and requested the police to identify and take legal action against the unknown individuals responsible for the crime.

The police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor