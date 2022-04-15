Lawyer Jayshree Patil named accused in MSRTC workers protest at Sharad Pawar's residence

Lawyer Jayshree Patil, wife of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, has been named as an accused by police in connection with the MSRTC protest outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence here, an official said on Thursday.

So far, the police have arrested 116 people, including Sadavarte, so far after a group of over 100 striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged a protest outside 'Silver Oak', Pawar's residence in the south Mumbai, last Friday.

The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence took place on April 8, when a group of state transport workers tried to enter his residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.

MSRTC workers tried to enter Pawar's residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place. The protest came a day after the Bombay High Court asked the striking workers of the transport corporation to resume their duty by April 22.

MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, that would give them better salaries and greater job security.

Of the total arrested, 113 people are in judicial custody and three people are in police custody.

The search for Patil is underway.

Currently, Sadavarte is under Mumbai Police's custody.

According to the information received from the police, just a day before the attack on Sharad Pawar's house, a meeting of ST employees was held, in which Jayshree Patil was also present. Arrested accused Chandrakant Suryavanshi who is a journalist by profession, Marathi News Channel in his statement had said that Jayshree was present.

Police on Sunday conducted searches at the residence of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte who was arrested in connection with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers' protest outside the Mumbai residence of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.

The court also sent the other 109 accused in the case to 14-day judicial custody.

( With inputs from ANI )

