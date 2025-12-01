Lawyer kills father in Kerala, injures mother critically

Alappuzha (Kerala), Dec 1 The village of Pullukulangara in Kerala's Alappuzha district was left reeling in shock after a son allegedly murdered his father and critically injured his mother.

The accused, Navjeet (30), a practising lawyer at Mavelikkara court, reportedly attacked his parents, Natarajan, 63, and Sindhu, 49, with a knife at their home on Sunday night.

Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing screams and commotion, only to witness the gruesome scene where the parents were seen lying in a pool of blood while Navjeet sat nearby, wielding a knife.

Police reached the house and carried out a daring operation to subdue and take him into custody, fearing a violent mob.

Natarajan succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to a hospital, while Sindhu remains in critical condition at a private hospital in Mavelikkara.

Both sustained severe injuries; Natarajan suffered deep cuts across his body, including the eyes, with several fingers severed, while Sindhu’s fingers were cut and badly injured.

Sources indicate that the family was financially well-off, with Natarajan controlling household and business finances.

Neighbours suggest that disputes over money and control, combined with the accused’s consumption of alcohol and drugs on the day of the attack, may have triggered the violent act.

The incident occurred just as Navjeet’s wife, Navya, was preparing to be admitted to the hospital for childbirth.

Navjeet has two siblings, both practising Ayurveda doctors, who were not present at the time of the attack.

Authorities are investigating the motives, including possible long-standing family tensions and substance abuse, which may have contributed to the brutal attack.

The local community expressed shock and grief over the incident, describing it as one of the most horrifying family tragedies in recent memory.

Police have confirmed that the accused is in custody and that further investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor