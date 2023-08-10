Lawyer shot dead in Aligarh, three arrested

Aligarh, Aug 10 A lawyer was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in front of the JN Medical College near the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus, police officials said on Thursday.

Police rushed the victim, 36-year-old Abdul Mugis, to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Three men have been arrested after the deceased's family claimed that they had some enmity with the victim.

Mugis was a resident of Jamalpur village in Aligarh district.

Soon after the murder, lawyers protested by blocking a road, demanding immediate police action in the matter and compensation to the victim's family.

Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani also inspected the crime spot.

"We have spoken to the victim's brother, who said that the former was also into property business. Police have registered an FIR, and launched an investigation into the matter," he said.

According to police sources, Mugis was on his way to court when miscreants shot at him and fled.

Hearing gunshots, locals gathered at the spot and informed police.

