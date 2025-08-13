Lawyer Slaps Animal Activist Outside Supreme Court Amid Stray Dog Relocation Row; Clash Caught on Camera (VIDEO)

Protests have broken out following the Supreme Court’s order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. Dog lovers have strongly condemned the decision, which directs authorities to move all stray dogs from residential areas to shelters within eight weeks. A video from August 11 shows a lawyer in a fight with dog lovers outside the Supreme Court. The lawyer slapped a man twice after pulling and thrashing him. Bystanders intervened to stop the fight as people shouted and abused the lawyers. The video has gone viral on social media.

कुत्तों को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश आने के कुछ देर बाद कुछ कुत्ता प्रेमी विरोध करने सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गए। खूब हंगामा हुआ। एक वकील ने कुछ बोल दिया तो मारपीट की नौबत आ गई। पुलिस भी थी। उसके बाद इंडिया गेट पर भी प्रोटेस्ट हुआ है।

On Monday, Delhi Police detained animal rights activists, caregivers, rescuers, and dog lovers protesting in front of India Gate against the Supreme Court order. Speaking to ANI while being detained, a dog caregiver said, “They don't want us to talk. I am being detained because I do the noble work of feeding animals.”

The Supreme Court was hearing a suo motu case on stray dogs attacking children on streets. The court said animals must be shifted from residential areas. It warned that any organisation blocking the exercise would face strict action.