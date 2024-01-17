Lawyer, who was handed 6-month jail term for contemptuous remarks, apologises to Delhi HC

New Delhi, Jan 17 A lawyer, who was sentenced to six months jail for contempt of court for making contumacious allegations and scandalous imputations against judges of the Delhi High Court and district courts in a criminal appeal on behalf of a rape survivor, has submitted an unconditional apology to the high court.

A division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Shailender Kaur had imposed the six-month jail term with a fine of Rs 2,000 on January 9.

The court had stated that the lawyer, being an officer of the court, made unwarranted and baseless allegations in the appeal against judges discharging their judicial functions.

The lawyer, currently in custody, expressed that he did not intend to scandalise judges and pledged to exercise caution in the future.

Filing an affidavit, the lawyer complied with the direction of the Supreme Court, where he had filed an appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the contempt case.

The high court acknowledged the apology, stating that the lawyer had not intended to scandalise a judge and affirmed his commitment to avoid such mistakes in the future.

It also noted the unintentional nature of the mistake and the lawyer's pursuit of justice in a bona fide manner.

The affidavit expressing remorse and the commitment to avoid similar errors has been accepted by the high court.

It ordered a copy of the order to be provided to the lawyer and directed its registry to promptly send a copy to the Supreme Court.

While sentencing, the court had stressed the need for the court to check such actions firmly to prevent pernicious consequences.

The lawyer was given an opportunity to apologise for the "contemptuous allegations", but he stood by his accusations, claiming that the judges were openly favouring the accused persons.

The court had noted the lack of repentance in his conduct and actions, leading to the guilty verdict.

The bench had directed the SHO concerned to arrange for a police team to take the lawyer home to fulfill his requests before being taken to Tihar Jail. It had also instructed jail authorities to allow the lawyer to take his regular medicines.

The contempt proceedings were initiated after the lawyer made allegations against trial court and high court judges in a criminal appeal. The single judge bench had issued notice to the lawyer, noting that while the judiciary is not immune from criticism, it should not be based on distorted facts or gross misrepresentation to intentionally lower its dignity and respect.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor