LDF, Congress fooling people by trying to forge fake unity, says BJP's Anil Antony

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anil K Antony on Tuesday said that the Left Democratic Front and the Congress party are fooling the people in the country by trying to create a fake unity.

Speaking on the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran in a cheating case in Kerala, the BJP leader said, "Fight between Congress and CPIM in Kerala is clearly visible now after the arrest of Sudhakaran. On one hand, they speak of opposition unity and on the other hand, there is an open fight going on in states.

Anil Antony toldthat all the events in the last few days in Kerala and events across India in many states are an example that the opposition unity is just on paper.

"It is just fragments of fantasy by a few parties which has nothing in common, in vision or ideology or direction. The only thing all these parties are trying to create in the name of unity is their common opposition towards Prime Minister Modi Ji", BJP's Anil Antony said.

He further said that it also shows the opposition's contempt towards the mandate of the people of the country.

"It shows their contempt towards the mandate of the people of India. What these parties fail to realise and what they fail to remember at this point is that in 2014 and 2019, there is a central government that has been elected by the people of India through one of the largest mandates in history and here are these people without anything in common except for their hatred towards the PM. In another way they are also disrespecting the mandate of the public", Antony added.

Antony asserted, "Now in Kerala these two parties, the Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) which are among the 15 opposition parties who attended the meeting in Patna, whose leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury are together saying that they have to fight BJP. But in Kerala what we are witnessing is the actual reality of these two parties. There the Congress is saying that the CPIM government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is one of the most corrupt administrations in entire India."

The BJP leader escalated his attack on the two parties and said that the CPIM-led government in Kerala is charging cases against the leader of the opposition and KPCC chief while their leaders in the Capital are claiming they are on the same page in the fight against BJP.

"The CPIM government in Kerala is charging cases and having an investigation against the Leader of the Opposition and the KPCC president in the state. The KPCC chief was arrested 2 days back and the LoP is facing vigilance charges against him. Then ironically the same people are coming here and in one stage they are sitting with Rahul Gandhi and then they are saying we are united in the fight against BJP", Anil Antony said.

He further alleged that every one of the 15 members of the coalition is doing the same with each other like the events in Kerala and making a fool of the public.

"Rahul Gandhi himself is blaming the CPIM leadership by saying that they will not tolerate any kind of intimidation by the CPIM government in Kerala. So all this is just cacophony. Every one of the 15 members of the coalition across India are doing this to each other and then they think that they can fool the public", he added.

He further said, "They can fool the people of this country by trying to create some fake unity against PM Modi. The public will stand with the Prime Minister in 2024 and we are absolutely sure that this is to happen especially when we see all this kind of hypocrisy that two of the main parties of the 15 doing right now."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's tweet on the KPCC chief's arrest in Kerala, Anil Antony said, "This is exactly my point. This is BJP's point, Rahul Gandhi himself is saying that we don't fear political vendetta. Vendetta of whom is he talking about? The CPIM. The same CPIM whose general secretary Sitaram Yechury with whom he actually shared a stage in Patna in the fight against the BJP?"

Further responding to Sitaram Yechury's remark that the case against the KPCC chief is not politically motivated and the rest all are misinterpretations of facts, Antony said, "In Kerala, BJP is fighting very hard on the ground to bring out the facts. Now that the CPIM and Congress have come to an under-the-table understanding at the central leadership. We want to ensure that whatever is the truth comes out and justice prevails."

