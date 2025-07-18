Leaders don’t feel for people: LoP Gandhi’s broadside hit at CPI(M) at Chandy’s death anniv

Puthuppally (Kerala), July 18 Even though Friday was the second death anniversary of two-time Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stole a moment in his speech to discreetly attack the ruling CPI(M) and the RSS by stating that leaders don't feel for the people.

In Kerala, the traditional political forces have been the CPI(M)-led Left and the Congress-led UDF. It is only in this decade that the BJP has surfaced as a political party of some consequence and they have managed to get a 16 per cent vote share in the state till now.

Significantly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit asked the Kerala unit of the BJP to ensure that they get 25 per cent vote share at the soon-to-be held local body polls.

LoP Rahul Gandhi while paying glowing tributes to late Oommen Chandy said that he learnt a lot from him.

He began his speech by saying that from 2004 onwards, he has been in politics and since then, he has met different types of politicians.

“After a while, I realised it doesn’t matter how well a politician speaks. What matters is that one should have a feel of what he is speaking about the issue. Feelings are something that come from within and with humility,” he said.

Then turning towards the political foes of the Congress party in Kerala, the MP said he opposes the RSS and CPI(M)'s ideology.

"I oppose and I fight them in the realm of ideas through speeches. But the biggest complaint against them is that they don’t have or know the feelings of the people,” said LoP Gandhi.

“If you are not going to connect with people, touch their hearts, then no one can be a leader. The tragedy in Indian politics is that leaders don’t feel for the people,” the Congress MP said.

The function was held in the courtyard of the famed St. George Orthodox Church, Puthuppally, where Oommen Chandy has been interned at a specially erected tomb.

Braving the rains, the place overflowed with Chandy's supporters and admirers, besides the family members.

LoP Gandhi first visited the tomb and lit a candle while paying his respects to the leader.

Chandy passed away on July 18, 2023, in Bengaluru while undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

After his body was taken from his home in the state capital city to his hometown in Puthuppally, it took more than 30 hours to cover a distance of 130 kms as thousands of people waited on either sides of the road to pay their last respects.

His record as a legislator from the Puthuppally Assembly constituency began in 1970 and ended with his death. This record of 53 years is unlikely to be broken.

With LoP Rahul launching a broadside against both the CPI(M) and the RSS, the Congress workers appeared to be in a jubilant mood as this took place at one of the most loved Kerala politician’s second death anniversary, as the third one will be held soon after a new government assumes office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor