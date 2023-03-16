Leaders from like-minded opposition parties meet at Kharge's office in Parliament today

New Delhi [India], March 16 : Amid the continuing deadlock in the Parliament, leaders from like-minded opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Parliament in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge inside the Parliament building on Thursday.

Leaders of the DMK, NCP, SP, RJD, BRS, CPM,CPI, SS, JDU, JMM, MDMK, AAP, VCK and

IUML attended the meeting this morning.

On the ruckus caused by the opposition MPs in Parliament, Kharge told mediapersons, "It's their conspiracy to not let the Parliament run and ignore our demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe in the Ad issue.

"They don't want to discuss issues of unemployment and inflation. Earlier on numerous occasions, Modi Ji spoke against India abroad. There is no question of apologizing," he added.

Congress Lok Sabha Whip Mckam Tagore early today tweeted, "Today 11 am in Parliament...See you there Anurag & Smirti".

Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Smriti Ir have been leading the charge in demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks in the United Kingdom.

After a daylong adjournment on Wednesday due to protests from both sides, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha reconvened on Thursday at 11 am to debate the Union Budget 2023. Today is the fourth day of the second leg of the Budget Session in Parliament.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced disruptions for the third successive day with Congress and other opposition parties insisting on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Ad-Hindenburg row and the BJP members seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) urging it to initiate an investigation into the Ad Group.

Since the resumption of the Budget session, both Houses of Parliament have seen repeated disruptions, with the members of the ruling BJP demanding that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tender an apology over his recent remarks in London and the Opposition members reiterating the demand for a JPC inquiry into the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Ad Group.

Meanwhile, prior to the start of the Parliament Session today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with his top ministers including Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiu and Pralhad Joshi in Parliament.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today amid ruckus by Opposition MPs.

