Leaders from neighbouring countries to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, June 8 Several top leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region will be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, keeping in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, a government official confirmed on Saturday.

“India’s Neighbourhood First & SAGAR vision in action!” Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, said in a post on X.

The leaders who will be participating in PM Modi's oath ceremony include Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, among others.

The MEA Spokesperson added that the participation of leaders at the swearing-in ceremony reaffirms India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and SAGAR vision.

It may be recalled that in 2019, then Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena attended the oath ceremony of PM Modi following the resounding victory of the NDA in general elections.

In 2019, then Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi as Prime Minister Hasina was unable to travel in person because of a prior commitment.

Nepal PM K.P. Sharma Oli, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Thai Agriculture Minister (special envoy of Prime Minister of Thailand) and many other leaders from the BIMSTEC grouping participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi in 2019.

In 2014, when PM Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the first time, leaders from the SAARC member states travelled to Delhi to attend the ceremony. It was for the first time that India had invited all SAARC members to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister.

