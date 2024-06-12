Leaders from rival camps pay tributes to Rajesh Pilot on his 24th death anniversary

Jaipur, June 11 Around 8 MPs and 24 MLAs of the Congress marked their presence by paying tributes to the late Rajesh Pilot, father of former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, on his 24th death anniversary in Dausa on Tuesday.

Incidentally, veteran leaders from former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s camp were also seen on the occasion.

Soon after the programme, Pilot spoke to the media and said that Congress performed well in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan because the booth-level workers worked hard.

“We will work harder on the seats where we lost,” he said.

Pilot also said that none of the parties got a clear majority, leading to the formation of a coalition government at the Centre.

"The youth have rejected the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan," he said.

Speaking on the NEET results fiasco, Pilot said, “Many allegations are being levelled against the NTA (National Testing Agency). The clarification given is not satisfactory at all. Lakhs of families are worried about their children's future, yet the government seems least bothered about the matter."

