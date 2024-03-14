Leaders in previous govts nurtured mafias to make a fast buck: Yogi Adityanath

Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), March 14 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) during his visit to Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday and at the same time, listed out the achievements of the double-engine government.

The Chief Minister said that the leaders in the previous governments nurtured mafias to make a fast buck.

“SP is anti-Dalit. This is the same SP that caused the Guest House scandal and called for the removal of memorials built in the name of great Dalit leaders, but the double-engine government built ‘Panch Teerth’ in the name of Baba Saheb. Our government has provided housing to 4 crore people. We provided houses for both the poor and devotees and also got the Ram Temple built in Ayodhya,” Yogi Adityanath added.

Enumerating the development works of the double-engine government, the chief minister said, “Prior to 2017, mafias used to capture land in Ambedkar Nagar, but today no mafia can seize land or harass girls because they know that Yamraj (God of Death) has laid a trap for them at the next intersection.”

Stressing the role of the double-engine government in 'curing' mafias in UP, the chief minister further asserted that his government would never tolerate those snatching the right of the poor and the underprivileged.

The chief minister further said that the construction of Ram Temple was unimaginable in Ayodhya during the SP government.

He added: "These people wanted to change the name of your district too. They even removed the name of Kannauj Medical College named after Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, but we have decided to restore it. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution and there could be no compromise on the name of the college."

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 4977 development projects worth Rs 2122 crore at the Civil Line Ground, Ambedkar Nagar.

