‘Leaders limited to social media’: MP CM on why Congress fails to win elections

Dewas, Nov 13 In a scathing attack on the Congress, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that the opposition leaders have limited themselves to social media, and that is why they failed to win any election in the last 20 years in the state.

Yadav alleged that Congress questions the BJP government’s intention on religious festivals being organised on a large scale and even on cash benefits being provided to the women (Ladli Behna) and farmers through different schemes in Madhya Pradesh.

“I don’t know why Congress leaders feel pain when the BJP government transfers money to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana and farmers to provide them financial support,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a large gathering of farmers in Dewas district.

Hitting further at the current leadership of Madhya Pradesh Congress, led by Jitu Patwari, Mohan Yadav stated that the opposition has disconnected itself from the people, which is the reason the party has been out of power in the state for the last 20 years.

“They (Congress) have been in opposition for the last 20 years because of their own faults. If the situation remains the same, the Congress is going to remain in opposition for the next 50 years, because no one is going to support them," Yadav said without mentioning the name of any Congress leader.

During the event in Dewas, the Chief Minister transferred Rs 233 crore into the bank accounts of 1.33 lakh soybean farmers under the 'Bhavantar' scheme and said the state government was committed to ensuring fair prices for crops.

He said Madhya Pradesh's identity as the "soybean state" was built on the hard work of its farmers.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Centre and the state are committed to ensuring that farmers get fair prices for their crops. That is why we launched the Bhavantar scheme, the first of its kind in the country," Yadav said.

Officials explained that under the scheme, the government compensates farmers from its treasury for the difference between the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the Centre and the lower rates offered by traders in mandis (markets).

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for development works worth more than Rs 180 crore in Dewas.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor