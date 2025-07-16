Leaders occupying cooperative sector sinces ages now fear losing posts: Madan Rathore

Jaipur, July 16 Rajasthan unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the upcoming “Cooperation and Employment Festival” to be held on July 17 in Dadiya.

During his visit, Rathore addressed the media and launched a sharp attack on the opposition, especially targeting Congress leaders long associated with the cooperative sector.

"The leaders who have been entrenched in the cooperative sector for years are now afraid of losing their posts. For a long time, Congress leaders dominated the cooperative department. But with the increasing participation of ordinary citizens -- who are now contesting elections -- the cooperative movement is becoming more democratic and inclusive. This will ultimately strengthen the sector,” he said.

Highlighting a shift in political power, Rathore asserted: "The increasing involvement of the common man is breaking the old dominance of Congress in cooperatives. This is why Congress is opposing our initiatives—they fear the end of their monopoly.”

He further added: “Cooperative Minister Amit Shah does not campaign for political gain; he serves the people. That’s why the public voluntarily supports him—because of the trust and development he has delivered. Today, people support us not by demand, but by belief in service.”

Rathore emphasised that the cooperative sector—comprising PACS, agricultural and milk committees, cooperative banks, and more—aims to connect and uplift every section of society.

Responding to statements demanding the creation of a separate state, Rathore said: "Demanding a separate state on the basis of caste is a divisive tendency. Such demands should be in the interest of the entire society. The idea of creating a new state by dividing four others is pure fantasy—it’s simply not practical.”

He reiterated that the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government is committed to holistic development, which is resulting in the empowerment and prosperity of the common man.

“Those whose political careers are fading are now trying to revive their relevance by provoking the public—but this won’t succeed,” he stated.

On the plantation drive, Rathore said: "With favorable monsoon conditions, this is the best time for plantation. Everyone should participate in campaigns like ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.’ Various social organisations across the state are contributing actively. This is a non-political campaign, and people from all walks of life are coming forward to plant trees and support the environment."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor