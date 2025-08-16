Leaders pay floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal

New Delhi, Aug 16 President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi on Saturday, marking his death anniversary.

The leaders also attended a solemn prayer meeting held in Vajpayee's memory.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha Vice Chairman Harivansh Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj were among the leaders who joined in paying homage to the late leader.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not only a statesman but also a poet and writer.

He served as India's Prime Minister three times -- first briefly in 1996 for 13 days, then from 1998 to 1999 for 13 months, and later for a full term from 1999 to 2004. Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, while speaking to reporters, said, "Today, we have come to pay our respects to Atal Ji on his death anniversary. Every year, we visit here on both his birthday and his death anniversary. Along with the President and Prime Minister of India, we participated in the prayer meeting. We always remember Atal ji."

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj described Vajpayee as a guiding light.

"He was not just a leader but also our guide, a source of inspiration, and a visionary. Today, on his death anniversary, we have come to pay our respects to him," she said.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva recalled Vajpayee's lasting impact, stating, "Bharat Ratna Atal Ji was a great human being. His thoughts and speeches remain a source of inspiration for all of us party workers even today."

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain also remembered the late leader, saying, "Today is a day to remember Atal Ji. He is fondly remembered for his immense service as Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister of India, and can never be forgotten."

