Leaders pay tribute to tribal warrior Komaram Bheem on his birth anniversary

Hyderabad, Oct 22 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and leaders of various political parties on Wednesday paid rich tributes to legendary tribal martyr Komaram Bheem on his birth anniversary.

CM Revanth Reddy paid glorious tributes to the tribal deity worshipped by the Adivasi Girijans. He said the legendary warrior is a source of inspiration for struggles for survival and self-respect.

Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu stated that Komaram Bheem ignited the spirit of freedom among the Gonds with the slogan "Jal, Jungle, Zameen" and fought for tribal rights.

“I pay my respects to the memory of that great soul. His struggle was not only for freedom but also for a society free of discrimination. The true tribute to him is to build a New India free from poverty, hunger, discrimination, and corruption. I hope that the youth, inspired by this spirit, will become partners in constructing a developed India that tolerates no discrimination,” Venkaiah Naidu posted on X.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Seethakka posted her tributes on X. “The self-respect born from the womb of Mother Forest... A flag of defiance raised for the rights of Adivasis... On the occasion of Sri Komaram Bheem's birth anniversary, heartfelt tributes to that great soul,” reads her post.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao called Komaram a tribal warrior and a rebel hero.

He said that the rule of BRS headed by KCR was inspired by Komram Bheem's slogan of Jal, Jungle, Zameen. “We marched towards realizing his aspirations. Increasing the number of ST Gurukuls and colleges, providing Ambedkar Overseas Scholarships, training tribal children as industrialists through the CMSTEI scheme were all inspired by Komram Bheem. We launched many such programs,” he said.

KTR recalled that it was during the BRS rule that the Asifabad district was named after Komram Bheem and a beautiful memorial was established in Jodeghat, and an Adivasi Bhavan named after Komram Bheem was constructed in Hyderabad.

Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha stated that Komaram Bheem fought throughout his life for the rights of the Adivasis. The Telangana movement progressed with his clarion call and spirit of struggle.

Adivasis from various parts of Telangana and other states, including Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, visited Jodeghat village in Komram Bheem Asifabad district to pay homage to the memorial of the Gond leader.

