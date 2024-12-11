Leadership tussle in INDIA bloc sparks political debate

New Delhi, Dec 11 The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a coalition of Opposition parties, is facing mounting questions and internal debates over its leadership structure, sparking diverse reactions from several political leaders.

While leaders from the bloc while speaking to IANS pointed to unity and strength in the coalition of Opposition parties, those aligned with the BJP highlighted discord, raising questions about the alliance's readiness to present a united front.

Addressing reports of leadership disputes in the INDIA bloc, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi dismissed claims of discord within the Opposition alliance.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "The INDIA bloc is robust and united, with a pool of capable leaders who can not only lead this coalition but also steer the nation forward."

She drew a sharp comparison with the BJP, challenging whether the ruling party leaders and Union ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, or J.P. Nadda could openly suggest an alternative leadership to Prime Minister Narendra Modi without facing dire consequences.

She asserted, "If such discussions were to arise within the BJP, institutions like the ED and CBI would immediately be weaponised against those involved. In our alliance, democratic processes are respected, and any decision will be collectively made in official meetings."

However, JD-U MLA Saryu Rai pointed to what he referred as visible cracks in the alliance.

Rai remarked, "The contradictions within the INDIA coalition are becoming evident, particularly regarding leadership, rather than policies. This indicates that the alliance is not yet a cohesive or solidified front. It resembles an orange — seemingly whole from the outside but divided within."

Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare, too, offered a stark critique of the INDIA bloc's current state, particularly in response to reports of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing interest in leading the coalition.

He claimed, "The INDIA coalition has completely fallen apart; only the formal announcement remains. The body has already reached the cremation ground, and now only the final rites are pending."

