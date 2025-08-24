Leading by example, CM Nayab Saini runs for fit, drug-free Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 24 Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday led by example by participating in a run for a fit and drug-free state under the Haryana Uday Programme in Dabwali in Sirsa district.

A large number of residents from the area, especially the youth, participated enthusiastically in the marathon. The Chief Minister himself also ran during the marathon to encourage the youth. The programme began at 5 a.m. with a half-marathon. Later, 10-km and 5-km marathons were held, where the excitement of the youth was clearly visible.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said drugs are a deep-rooted evil “which not only weakens the very foundation of society but also destroys our future. Therefore, to root out drugs, the Central and Haryana governments have made the anti-drug campaign a public movement. Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ambitious Fit India Movement, Haryana has also launched unique initiatives like Raahgiri, Cyclothon, Marathon and Dhakad to strike hard against the drug problem.”

He said Haryana Uday is the biggest outreach programme so far. “To strengthen the mental and physical health of youth, 2,482 programmes have already been organised across the state, with participation of over 16.5 lakh people. To eliminate drugs from the roots, strict action is being taken against big drug suppliers through district, range and state-level Anti-Narcotics Cells.”

The Chief Minister said the state government has also launched several programmes to help the youth caught in drug addiction. Currently, 162 de-addiction centres are operating in the state. De-addiction wards have also been set up in government medical colleges, and de-addiction centres are functioning in district hospitals of 13 districts. As a result of these efforts, 3,350 villages and 876 wards of towns have been declared drug-free.

On the occasion, CM Saini also administered the pledge of drug-free Haryana to the public. More than 35 sarpanches from the area also participated in the marathon and honoured the Chief Minister with a turban.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor