Leading doctor in Bihar's Begusarai gets Rs 20 crore extortion demand - by post

Patna, Dec 23 A prominent doctor in Bihar's Begusarai district received an extortion demand of Rs 20 crore by post, police said on Friday.

In the extortion demand, sent through Speed Post, the sender asked the doctor to pay the amount within 8 days otherwise his clinic will be blown up.

The doctor, identified as Dr Rupesh Kumar, along with IMA Chairman Dr Ranjan Kumar Chaudhary and a group of doctors, met SP Yogendra Kumar on Friday and requested help.

Police registered a case and the investigation is underway.

"The letter was received by my staff and handed over to me. When I opened the envelope and read the letter, I went into shock. I immediately informed local police and IMA officials about the incident," said Dr Rupesh Kumar.

The SP said: "We have registered an FIR in this matter in the town police station based on the complaint given by the victim and the contents of the letter. Preliminary investigation revealed that a criminal of a village who comes under Ballia police station sent the letter by registered Speed Post. We are making efforts to nab him."

