Leading Indian jewellery brand opens its largest US store in Virginia

Washington, Dec 3 A leading Indian jewellery brand has opened its largest showroom in the United States, marking a major expansion of its US presence as it seeks to cater to the growing Indian diaspora in the region.

Tanishq, the Tata Group’s flagship jewellery brand, opened its first showroom in the Greater Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Formally inaugurated by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, along with Virginia State Senator Kannan Srinivasan and several others, the Virginia store is the largest of this popular Indian jewellery brand owned by the Tata Group.

With this launch, the brand now operates eight stores across the United States.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Kwatra, who presided as the chief guest and Srinivasan were joined by Michael McCabe, Resident Director, Tata Sons North America. Store executives and community members filled the brightly lit showroom as the ceremonial ribbon was cut under a large gold chandelier.

Tanishq officials said the Tysons location—spread across nearly 5,000 square feet—quietly opened its doors to customers on August 8. Since then, the response, according to company leaders, has exceeded expectations.

The launch of Tanishq's story comes at a time when Indian companies are steadily increasing their investments and operational presence across the United States.

Speaking at the event, Suchita Sonalika, Director and Head–North America at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), described it as amazing story of Indian companies expanding their footprint in the US. Indian companies’ resilience and their investments staying strong in this country.

“We are so happy to see this Indian strength of investment stays strong in this country, allowing us to build a stronger narrative of our investments, of our job creation and of course local impact in the US,” Sonalika added, noting that around 160 Indian companies have invested $40 billion in the United States.

The new showroom in Tysons is among the brand’s largest in the country and features more than 5,000 unique pieces. From everyday wear to bridal sets and high-end cocktail jewellery, the selection is designed to appeal to a cross-section of customers.

Tanishq plans to open two more flagship stores later this month: Orlando, Florida, and Boston, Massachusetts. It has has set an ambitious goal of establishing more than 30 luxury boutiques across the country.

Earlier this year, the brand launched stores in Redmond, Washington, and Atlanta, Georgia, adding to its existing presence in New Jersey, Houston, Dallas and Chicago.

