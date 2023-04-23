Leading trans activist Kalki Subramaniam speaks up for same-sex marriage

By Arun Lakshman

Chennai, April 23 Indian transgender activist, writer, painter, poet and motivational speaker Kalki Subramaniam is the founder of the Sahodhari Foundation which works for the rights of the transgender community. She has also spoken to more than a million students in various universities within and outside the country.



Kalki has been one of the key persons who fought legally for the community and won a landmark victory in 2014 in the Supreme Court which gave them the rights of ‘Third Gender' and also the right to identify as male, female or third gender.

The country's foremost trans activist spoke to on the same-sex marriage issue. Excerpts:

: What is your opinion on same-sex marriage?

Kalki: It is an individual right and I support it 100 per cent.

: What difference will the legalisation of same-sex marriage make to the gay and lesbian communities?

Kalki: Ours is a democratic country whose Constitution celebrates and respects an individual's right firmly. People who feared exclusion will be relieved and happy.

: Will same-sex marriage irreparably damage the social fabric of the country, as is being alleged by the critics of the idea?

Kalki: No, it will not cause any harm to the existing system. Decades ago people used to say women should not be educated, see what happened. Today more and more women are getting educated and becoming independent which is absolutely good and that is what a civilized society does. Women contribute to our country's development in a huge way.

Same way, if same-sex marriage is legalised, then gay and lesbian people could contribute even more to the country's growth story.

: Will same-sex marriage affect the trans community?

Kalki: Same-sex marriages will not affect the transgender community. We have many issues which are a priority to us. Poverty is widespread in the transgender community. Employment, livelihood, health, housing, inclusion are issues. Though we support same-sex marriage, our issues are different. For the transgender community, those are more important than marriage.

Our very survival is an issue. Inclusion, our safety and security, education, jobs and means of livelihood, access to health services are all still uncertain for us. Those are our priorities. Reservation in education and jobs is our priority. We need horizontal reservation for transgender people. That is our future. Marriage of course is very important, but we, the transgender people, have deeper concerns. Nonetheless, we support and stand up for same-sex marriage.

: Can the courts be decision-makers on such crucial social matters as same-sex marriage?

Kalki: For legal protection, we definitely need the courts' intervention. That is one of the major reasons why we need same-sex marriage legalisation from the Supreme Court.

: People who support same-sex marriages point to the practice being recognised by the law in certain countries in the West. Your comment?

Kalki: That is actually no need to point out Western countries. Even in our famous epics such as Mahabharata and Kamasutra we see references to same-sex love and marriage.

: Several prominent religions and spiritual and religious leaders are against same-sex marriage. What is your message to them?

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor