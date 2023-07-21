'Learning by doing' programme begins in UP schools

Lucknow, July 21 The Yogi government has launched the 'learning by doing' programme in more than 1,700 schools with an aim to revamp the education system in Uttar Pradesh in accordance with the National Education Policy.As part of this initiative, Basic Education Council schools will be developed as skill development centres where the students will get both education and training in a wide range of skills, according to a state government spokesman.

The programme is designed to increase the proficiency of students from grades 6 to 8 in mathematics and science subjects, along with introducing them to fundamental vocational skills and technologies.

This will prepare them for future employment opportunities.

In the first phase, the programme will be launched in two upper primary schools each from all development blocks (totalling 1,772 schools) in the state, starting from the academic session of 2023–24.

In the second phase, the programme will cover all upper primary and composite schools across the state.

To establish labs for relevant trades in each school, tools, equipment and lab setup materials will be procured through the GeM portal.

It is estimated that approximately Rs 1,66,493 will be spent per school, which amounts to a total expenditure of around Rs 34.73 crore for all 1,772 schools.

In the comprehensive education annual plan and budget for the year 2023–24, the government has approved a total amount of Rs 88.60 crore for the programme at a rate of Rs 5 lakh per school for all 1,772 schools under the State Specific Innovative Activities.

Workshops will be organised to develop a module for the 'learning by doing' programme, specifically designed for technical instructors and science teachers.

The trained science teachers and technical instructors from relevant schools will implement the developed module in their respective schools. Additionally, the outsourcing services of technical instructors will be utilised for the smooth execution of the programme.

The National Education Policy 2020 emphasises the need for vocational education to develop a skilled workforce.

The aim is to familiarise students from Classes 6 to 8 with fundamental vocational skills, provide them with a conceptual understanding of science and mathematics subjects, and develop schools as skill centres.

