Leaves of officials cancelled in Bihar’s Sheohar amid flood and Durga Puja

Patna, Sep 27 The worsening flood situation in Bihar, particularly in Sheohar district, has prompted the district magistrate, Vivek Ranjan Maitrey, to cancel the leave of all government officials within the district.

Maitrey emphasised the severity of the situation and instructed all departments to remain vigilant. He highlighted that the leave of officials, especially from disaster management, flood control, and other critical departments, will remain suspended until October 16, 2024, following the Durga Puja celebrations.

“We have directed the officials to ensure continuous monitoring of embankments and immediate responses to any flood-related emergencies,” Maitrey said.

This proactive measure reflects the district administration's commitment to mitigating the impact of the floods and protecting the local population during this critical period.

Maitrey explained that while the Bihar state headquarters had already cancelled leaves during the Durga Puja festival (October 5 to 16), Sheohar's administration decided to implement the cancellation earlier due to the ongoing floods.

He noted that several leave applications had been received, but approving them could lead to extended absences until the Durga Puja festivities. To prevent this, all leave requests have been rejected.

Maitrey also highlighted the alarming weather forecast, with heavy rainfall predicted in the district over the next three days, which could exacerbate the flood situation. As a result, all officials are required to remain on high alert to ensure a swift response to any emergencies.

The Bihar Police has cancelled the leave of all police personnel and officers during the upcoming Durga Puja festival to ensure communal harmony and maintain law and order.

A letter dated September 27, 2024, from the office of Additional Director General (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar was issued to district SSPs, SPs, commandants of Bihar police battalions, and principals of the Bihar police academy, instructing them to enforce the directive in their respective jurisdictions.

