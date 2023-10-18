Led by Punjab CM, thousands hold prayers in Golden Temple for drug-free state

Amritsar, Oct 18 Led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, thousands of youths from across the state on Wednesday participated in ‘ardaas’ (prayer) at Sri Harmandir Sahib here to make the state completely drug free.

During the ‘ardaas’, the Chief Minister along with the youth with yellow turbans, patkas and dupattas prayed to the almighty to give strength to them for fulfilling this sacred mission aimed at wiping out the curse of drugs from the state.

They prayed for the success of this mission which envisages making the state completely free from drugs and channelizing the unbounded energy of the youth in a positive direction.

The ‘ardaas’ was performed by Granthi Baljit Singh in the premises of the Golden Temple, the holiest shrine of Sikhs.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said since ages the sacred Sri Harmandir Sahib had been a source of inspiration for humanity for every noble cause. He said the sole motive of this ‘ardaas’ is to take the blessings of the almighty for the success of this unique mission which aims at eliminating the curse of drugs from the state.

CM Mann said the presence of a large number of youth in this campaign reflected that the younger generation was ready to support the government in this noble cause.

The Chief Minister said this was first-of-its-kind mass movement against drugs which will break the backbone of this menace, adding under this ‘Hope Initiative’ the mission anti-drug has been embarked with a three-fold strategy of Pray, Pledge, Play.

He said as a part of the first campaign thousands of youth have joined to pray for drug free Punjab, adding that thousands of other people have also joined this campaign online.

The Chief Minister said for the first time the campaign against drugs has been started from the grassroots. He said the day is not far when this menace will be wiped out from the state with the proactive support and cooperation of the people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor