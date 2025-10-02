Left, Cong slam Centre for 'pittance' given for Wayanad landslide disaster

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 Kerala leaders on Thursday criticised the Central government over its allocation of funds for reconstruction following the Wayanad disaster, calling it politically discriminatory and inadequate.

The Centre on Wednesday sanctioned its first dedicated financial assistance for the district’s reconstruction. A High-Level Committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved Rs 260.56 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), as against Kerala’s demand for Rs 2,221 crore.

Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal accused the Centre of showing “political discrimination” by failing to sanction the funds Kerala had requested for rebuilding.

“Kerala currently has two Union Ministers. They must clarify whether this approach towards the state is acceptable. Do they have any concern or conscience for the disaster-affected people who are being ignored? Are they willing to correct the Central government’s stance?” Venugopal said.

He also demanded that the Centre hold dialogue sessions in the disaster-hit areas of Wayanad.

Kerala had sought a reconstruction package of Rs 2,219 crore but received only Rs 260.56 crore.

In comparison, last year, Maharashtra was granted Rs 1,492 crore, and Assam received Rs 1,270 crore this year for flood relief.

Venugopal called for immediate correction of this perceived political bias and said the federal structure was being undermined.

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan also expressed his displeasure over the Centre’s treatment of Kerala.

“What has the Centre given? It is nothing compared to the damage. It took five months to include this disaster in the L3 category. We submitted losses amounting to Rs 1,222 crore, yet received nothing. We asked for Rs 2,221 crore and got only Rs 260 crore. This is clearly discrimination against Kerala,” Rajan said.

State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal echoed the concern, saying, “The Centre’s approach keeps Kerala out of the scene. While the Centre did cover expenses for helicopters and certain services during the disaster, the reconstruction support is grossly inadequate. We will again approach the Centre,” said Balagopal, and added that to even get this, it took 15 months.

Venugopal further noted that the people of Wayanad had high expectations from the Prime Minister’s visit after the disaster.

However, during the event, the PR agency prepared photo opportunities and ignored Kerala’s plight, reflecting the government’s alleged inhumane approach towards states that do not align politically.

He stressed that the people of Wayanad have a right to adequate assistance, and the Centre should adopt a humane and just approach.

