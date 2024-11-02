Left ecosystem in frenzy mode after PM Modi exposed Cong’s fake promises: BJP MP

Bengaluru, Nov 2 BJP National Yuva Morcha President and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday criticised the Congress, saying that the entire left ecosystem has gone into a ‘frenzy mode’ after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed the Congress government’s fake promises.

“To fund freebies, Congress is siphoning money off the common man's pocket. Claiming to give benefits, but looting the same people is a strategy that is bound to fail. What PM Modi has highlighted is how aware citizens are and making informed choices like they made in Haryana,” he said.

He added that the Congress leaders cannot “suppress” PM Modi’s message with their “shrill rhetoric” and “name-calling”. “PM Modi’s message to be vigilant from the Congress fake promises reflect the ground reality in Karnataka,” he said.

“The whole Left ecosystem, starting with the Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Congress Chief Ministers across states, seem to have gotten into a frenzy and have become desperate to hide the truth that PM Modi exposed in his posts on fake promises by the Congress,” he stated.

He added that what PM Modi has highlighted is a living reality in Karnataka as the unsustainable freebie model has wreaked havoc on the state's developmental journey in the last 1.5 years which has severely crippled the pace of progress.

He said that development has taken a backfoot in the state because of the unsustainable guarantees that the Congress party is trying to keep alive.

“To accommodate freebies - although there is a budgetary provision made, the Chief Minister has achieved the provision by reducing the budget in other key sectors,” he said.

He claimed that the agricultural budget has been reduced by 38 per cent; the irrigation budget - crucial for many North Karnataka districts and in South Karnataka too - has been reduced by 17 per cent; the Capital Expenditure is down by 13 per cent; for Education, 11 per cent budget is allocated while State Average is 14.7 per cent.

He added that the state government’s budget has allocated merely 0.6 per cent towards Urban Development, against other states average of 3.5 per cent.

“Inadequate funds have pushed Bengaluru infra from bad to worse. About Rs 13,000 crore of SC/ST funds have been redirected to fund the freebies,” Surya said.

He claimed that every MLA across all party lines is seen complaining about the lack of funds for local area development.

“The government stopped Rs 4000 that was earlier added as State Contribution to PM Kisan Fund, directly impacting over 58 Lakh farmers,” he further claimed.

He also claimed that while government hospitals do not have medicines at their pharmacies due to lack of funds, legacy institutions like KSRTC are being pushed to 100s of crores of losses.

“All this is done to keep the evidently unsustainable guarantees alive,” he alleged.

