Left Front announces two more LS candidates in West Bengal

Kolkata, March 29 The CPI-M-led Left Front in West Bengal on Friday announced the names of two more Lok Sabha candidates from the state, from Arambagh and Jhargram.

With this, the Left Front has announced candidates for 23 out of 42 constituencies in the state.

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose announced that CPI-M's Biplab Kumar Moitra, the son of a former party legislator from Khanakul Assembly seat in Hooghly, Bangshi Badan Moitra as the candidate from Arambagh and CPI-M's Sonamoni Tudu from the tribal-dominated Jhargram.

Both Moitra and Tudu are freshers in electoral politics.

Asked by media persons on why the Left Front is taking so much time to finalise candidates for the state's Lok Sabha constituencies, Bose said that it is for the first time that they are contesting in arrangement with other parties like the Congress and the All India Secular Front (AISF).

"So the discussion process is time-consuming. However, we are confident of reaching the final deal very soon," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor