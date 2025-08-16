Left Front is TMC’s ultimate comfort cushion: Amit Malviya

Kolkata, Aug 16 BJP IT cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Saturday described the CPI(M)-led Left Front as the “ultimate support-cum-comfort cushion” for the Trinamool Congress in the state.

In support of his agreement, Malviya uploaded a picture on the wall of his official X handle, where the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, was seen engaged in a cordial conversation with Left Front Chairman Biman Bose, at the tea ceremony at Raj Bhavan hosted by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday on the occasion of Independence Day.

“We have said it all along: the Communists in Bengal are nothing but the B-Team of TMC. Every vote for the Left only strengthens Mamata Banerjee,” Malviya said in his social media statement.

According to Malviya, every time the Trinamool Congress was cornered, the Left parties dutifully showed up as a distraction.

“We saw it during Sandeshkhali. We saw it during the RG Kar protests. And in the Lok Sabha elections too -- where Left candidates split anti-TMC votes in Dum Dum, Jadavpur, Sreerampur and elsewhere, giving victories to the TMC,” Malviya's statement read.

Malviya has also issued an appeal to the die-hard Left Front voters to understand that voting for the Left Front would mean a waste of their votes.

“To all well-meaning former cadres and supporters of the Left: don’t let your vote go to waste. This is the moment to unite, to fight together, and to defeat TMC’s misrule. Vote for the BJP. Vote to save Bengal,” Malviya added.

Traditionally, both CPI(M) and the West Bengal unit of Congress had claimed a clandestine understanding between Trinamool Congress and BJP in West Bengal, as a result of which the central investigative agencies have been reluctant to take action against the topmost brains behind several instances of financial scams in the state.

Now, this is one of the rare instances that a top and national-level BJP is describing the Left Front as the ultimate support-cum-comfort cushion for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

