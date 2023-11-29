Left MLA opens new road supposed to be inaugurated by Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 Trouble broke out in Nilambur, which comes under Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi, after local Left independent legislator P.V. Anvar on Tuesday evening inaugurated a road which was to be inaugurated by Gandhi on Wednesday.

Anvar represents the Nilambur assembly constituency in Malappuram district.

Incidentally the local Congress leaders are up in arms at Nilambur as they claim the road was built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and hence this has to be done by local MP, Gandhi and this is clearly mentioned in the circular of the Union government.

But Anvar said the road was sanctioned based on his request and this is a programme jointly done by the state and the Centre.

“The Congress leaders here wrongly informed Gandhi about the inauguration and hence this issue surfaced,” said Anvar.

While speaking on the matter, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said any project that’s done using either state funds or a joint programme of state and Centre, it’s the state government that decides.

“I do not know about this particular project and moreover barring a project using the MPLADS funds, inauguration of all other programmes is done by the state,” said Vijayan giving an indirect nod to what Anvar did was right.

Incidentally Gandhi will be in his constituency for three days starting Wednesday and has slated a few inauguration of projects in his constituency which is spread across three districts -- Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

