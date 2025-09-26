Legal proceedings are being ensured: Bareilly DIG Ajay Sahni as riot breaks out over 'I Love Muhammad' posters

Bareilly, Sep 26 Cases have been registered, and legal proceedings are underway following the riot that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly city on Friday, when a procession carrying "I love Muhammad" posters and placards did not obey police orders to disperse, DIG, Bareilly, Ajay Sahni said.

After Friday prayers, a large number of people took to the streets, carrying placards and posters reading "I Love Muhammad" and chanting slogans as they marched towards Islamia Ground and Khalil School Chowk. Police used force when people shouting "Nara-e-Taqbeer" did not disperse despite orders.

As the crowd reached these areas, the situation escalated. Police attempted to stop them, but the crowd became unruly. Meanwhile, someone began pelting stones at the police.

This further worsened the situation. Police responded with the baton charge. This sudden action created a stampede-like situation, and chaos spread throughout the area.

During the protest, rioters vandalised at least two motorcycles and targeted a shop. To control the situation and quell the unrest, the police undertook a baton charge. Following the charge, the crowd dispersed.

Slippers, shoes, and stones were scattered within a 200-metre radius of Khalil Tiraha.

Upon receiving information about the deteriorating situation, DIG Sahni, the Superintendent of Police, City, and other senior police and administrative officials immediately arrived at the scene. A flag march was conducted in the area to restore peace and prevent any further incidents. Currently, a heavy police force is deployed in the area, and the situation is reported to be under control.

Speaking to reporters, DIG Sahni said: "A case has been registered, and legal proceedings are being ensured."

Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan had announced on September 26 that a crowd would gather at Islamia Ground after Friday prayers and march on foot to the Collectorate. Following the Maulana's announcement, members of the Muslim community gathered across the city after Friday prayers. In anticipation of protests, a large police force was deployed across the city. The police administration assigned 4,700 police and PAC personnel, led by five Additional Superintendents and 13 Circle Officers (COs), to ensure security. CCTV and drone cameras were also installed.

AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the recent controversy over the "I Love Muhammad" posters and the counter-campaign where placards reading "I Love Mahadev" were displayed at a gathering in Varanasi by religious leaders.

"If someone says, 'I love you,' then what's the problem? What's the problem with writing 'love'? What message do you want to send to Muslim countries around the world with this? What's the problem with 'I Love Mahadev'? It should be done; it’s their faith. This is a way of socially boycotting Muslims," said Owaisi.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also objected to the FIR lodged by police in UP's Kanpur for the use of the expression "I Love Muhammad."

Abdullah questioned the legality of the FIR and the mental stability of those who believe such an expression is "unlawful."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor