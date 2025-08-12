Legal reforms aim to modernise justice system: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Aug 12 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) said on Tuesday that recent legal reforms aim to modernise the justice system, making it faster, more transparent, and people-centric, shifting the focus from mere punishment to delivering justice with compassion, speed, and fairness.

As part of the recent legal reforms, the Governor said India has replaced colonial-era laws, the IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act, with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, effective from July 1, 2024.

Addressing the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench at the High Court Complex, Naharlagun, the Governor said that Silver Jubilee is a moment of pride, reflection, and renewal, marking the establishment of the Itanagar Permanent Bench and also the dawn of a new era in bringing justice closer to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that before its creation, many citizens faced long and arduous journeys to distant courts, but today, the bench stands as a guardian of constitutional values, a beacon of swift and fair justice, and a pillar of public trust.

On the historic Silver Jubilee, the Governor called upon the legal fraternity to renew their pledge to the noble mission that brought them together to ensure justice is not only done but is seen to be done, in every corner of this beautiful land.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) said that Arunachal Pradesh’s traditions, such as the Adi community’s Kebang, embody principles of dialogue, consensus, and fairness that have long fostered harmony in villages.

He said that while courts operate under the Constitution and the laws of the land, such indigenous systems remind us that justice is not merely a verdict but a fair, transparent, and humane process.

The Governor said that with its new state-of-the-art court building, the Bench is ready to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world, with technology, transparency, and dignity at its core.

He said that it stands as a promise that justice will remain accessible, efficient, and future-ready.

Looking ahead, the Governor urged that no voice should go unheard, no grievance be too small, and no citizen be too far from the reach of justice.

As a mark of appreciation, the Governor felicitated advocates who have completed 30 years of legal practice, including Adv Muk Perting, Adv. Tayum Som and Adv. Tony Pertin on the occasion.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, state Minister of Law and Justice, Adv. Kento Jini, Justice Budi Habung also spoke on the occasion.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai on Sunday inaugurated the newly-constructed court building of Gauhati High Court, Itanagar permanent bench.

