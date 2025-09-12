Legislative debate nurtures democracy just as water sustains tree: Delhi Assembly Speaker

New Delhi, Sep 12 Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday that constructive debates strengthen parliamentary democracy, enable it to mature and fulfill people’s aspiration, just as water nourishes a tree to grow and bear fruit.

Addressing the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference in Bengaluru, Gupta said: “Democratic institutions must be forums of serious and in-depth dialogue where debates guide policy formulation and provide solutions to the people’s problems.”

He noted that the true success of democracy is not measured merely by elections, which are only the first step, but by the quality of deliberations that take place in the House afterward.

Sharing his views at the conference on the theme ‘Dialogue and Discussion in Legislative Institutions: The Foundation of Public Trust, the Medium of Fulfilling People’s Aspirations’, Gupta said legislatures are not arenas of power but platforms where diverse ideas converge for the larger public good.

The true success of democracy is determined by how people’s concerns are discussed, respected, and addressed through effective dialogue in the House.

The Delhi Speaker underlined that true debate can only happen when every view is heard attentively.

“Walkouts, disruptions, and noise waste the House’s time and deprive constituents of representation, lowering the dignity of the institution,” he said.

Gupta stressed that maintaining discipline and decorum in the House is a collective responsibility. “Constructive and dignified dialogue ensures accountability of the executive and fulfills public trust,” he said.

Debates highlight achievements, point out shortcomings and bring forward valuable suggestions — making them the true voice of democracy and without such healthy debate, legislatures risk becoming mechanical bodies, he said.

“The finest speakers are those who present their speeches calmly, with dignity, and supported by reasoning. When such speeches are delivered, the entire House listens with attention, irrespective of party lines,” he said.

Highlighting practices in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Gupta said ample opportunities are provided for both treasury and opposition benches.

Question Hour, Special Mentions under Rule 280, and short-duration discussions are used effectively, with Bills being thoroughly debated, he said.

He cited an example where an important education Bill was discussed for over five hours, continuing late into the night, reflecting the seriousness given to legislative deliberations.

