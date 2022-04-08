Lemon price hike: Lemon prices rise as summer demand soars

Over the last few days, the temperature in the country, including Maharashtra, has risen sharply. The demand for lemons has increased significantly. But on the one hand, while demand has increased, supply has declined. This is because the intermittent rains have caused severe damage to crops. As a result, demand for lemons has risen sharply.

The current heat wave in the country is expected to continue for another two months. In the wholesale market in Pune, a lemon costs around Rs 5. In the retail market, a single piece of lemon is sold for ten to 12 rupees. The price of lemon, which was Rs 5-10 per kg a month ago, has gone up sharply this week.

Lemons are shipped from Maharashtra to markets in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan. Andhra Pradesh is the largest producer of lemons, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Vilas Bhujbal, a broker in Pune market, said that the import of lemons in the market has come down by 60 per cent. According to the forecast released by the Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday, there will be no relief from the scorching heat for at least the next five days. The temperature is going to rise.

