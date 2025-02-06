Leopard Attack in Bahraich: Several Villagers Injured as Big Cat Goes on Rampage; Horrifying Video Surfaces

A leopard terrorized a village in Bahraich's Sujauli Karikot area under the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, injuring at least six people. The wild animal entered the village, causing panic as it attacked locals. In a desperate attempt to escape, the villagers created loud noises, eventually driving the leopard back into the forest. The injured individuals were quickly admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Authorities have been alerted, and fears of further attacks have gripped the region. Meanwhile, locals said that they have been living in fear due to the leopard attack in the area.

A leopard entered a village in Bahraich’s Sujauli Karikot area under the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, attacking and injuring at least six people. Panic spread among locals as the ferocious animal went on a… pic.twitter.com/hOySItwkR7 — IANS (@ians_india) February 6, 2025

Leopard attacks have become a growing menace across the country , posing a serious threat to both humans and livestock. In Chhattisgarh, a leopard killed a sexagenarian man while he was sleeping on the roadside after drinking in Dhamtari district of the state on Saturday. The body of the man was spotted by the locals on Sunday morning. The incident unfolded at Bendrachua village in Dhamtari's Magarlod. The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Manrakhan Dhruv, a local resident of Bendrachua village.

According to the locals, Manrakhan was addicted to alcohol. The locals suspect that Manrakhan might have fallen asleep on the roadside when the big cat attacked and killed him on Saturday night. The body of the villager was recovered on Sunday. They informed the forest department after which a team of department officials along with the local police rushed to the spot.

